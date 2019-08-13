Antonio Brown asks Twitter to help him find the helmet he wants to wear

Antonio Brown is turning Twitter into his personal Freecycle, trying to find a helmet the NFL will allow him to wear.

Brown’s helmet drama hasn’t died yet. An arbitrator ruled that Brown couldn’t wear his preferred helmet, and it seemed the story would die down. The Oakland Raiders receiver indicated he’d return to camp, not happy with the arbitrator’s decision but ready to return to work.

But, this being AB, the book isn’t completely closed on the helmet saga.

Antonio Brown asks for help

There’s what someone might call a loophole in Brown’s plight. The NFL has outlawed helmets that are more than 10 years old. Brown’s specific favorite helmet is too old. But the helmet model he likes, the Schutt AiR Advantage, is apparently still on the approved list. However, Schutt doesn’t make it anymore.

But if Brown can find an AiR Advantage that was made earlier this decade ...

"I'm looking for a Schutt Air Advantage Adult Large Helmet that was manufactured in 2010 or after. In exchange I will trade a signed practice worn @Raiders helmet." — AB (@AB84) August 13, 2019

Just when you thought the whole story couldn’t get any stranger.

Brown looking for a helmet

Pro Football Talk delved into the potential helmet loophole, and this shouldn’t be a surprise: There’s some ambiguity on the issue. PFT said the National Operating Committee on Standards for Athletic Equipment (NOCSAE) has recertified the helmet Brown likes. The NFL is only allowing helmets approved by NOCSAE. But the NFL specifically didn’t say if the Schutt AiR Advantage is allowed, though it wasn’t one of the 11 prohibited models.

Presumably, if Brown is on the internet trying to find a new Schutt AiR Advantage helmet, he has been given some word that it’s OK. Maybe. With this story, who knows what will happen next.

But hey, if you have one of the helmets Brown wants, you’re in luck. You can be a part of a tale that we’ll remember for a long time.

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Antonio Brown wants your help in finding a new helmet. (AP)

