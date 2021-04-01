Antonio Brown’s asking price too high for Bucs?

The Buccaneers have done a masterful job keeping the Super Bowl band together this offseason, and they’re already set to return their entire starting lineup from last year’s championship team. The Buccaneers have done a masterful job keeping the Super Bowl band together this offseason, and they’re already set to return their entire starting lineup from last year’s championship team. One key role player who has yet to re-sign with the team is veteran wide receiver Antonio Brown, and it sounds like the former All-Pro could be pricing himself out of a return to Tampa Bay.