Antonio Brown arrives at Raiders camp in hot air balloon

With a new team, wide receiver Antonio Brown has stepped up his training camp transportation game.

The All-Pro wide receiver showed up to Oakland Raiders camp in true California fashion Friday: via a hot air balloon ride over Napa Valley.

That's right, Antonio Brown decided to arrive to Training Camp in a hot air balloonpic.twitter.com/2CvM9XHf65 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) July 26, 2019

Better than Ramsey?

Jalen Ramsey appeared to have won the outrageous training camp arrival game Wednesday with his debut at Jacksonville Jaguars camp via armored truck with a hype man screaming into a megaphone.

But in typical NFL fashion, a wide receiver made an effort to outshine a cornerback.

Who did it better?

