Antonio Brown arrives at Raiders camp in hot air balloon
With a new team, wide receiver Antonio Brown has stepped up his training camp transportation game.
The All-Pro wide receiver showed up to Oakland Raiders camp in true California fashion Friday: via a hot air balloon ride over Napa Valley.
That's right, Antonio Brown decided to arrive to Training Camp in a hot air balloonpic.twitter.com/2CvM9XHf65
— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) July 26, 2019
Better than Ramsey?
Jalen Ramsey appeared to have won the outrageous training camp arrival game Wednesday with his debut at Jacksonville Jaguars camp via armored truck with a hype man screaming into a megaphone.
🔒🔒🔒 @JalenRamsey is back 🔒🔒🔒#DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/vZgQ9yH6Qo
— #DUUUVAL (@Jaguars) July 24, 2019
But in typical NFL fashion, a wide receiver made an effort to outshine a cornerback.
Who did it better?
