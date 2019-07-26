Antonio Brown arrives at Raiders camp in hot air balloon

Jason Owens
Yahoo Sports

With a new team, wide receiver Antonio Brown has stepped up his training camp transportation game.

The All-Pro wide receiver showed up to Oakland Raiders camp in true California fashion Friday: via a hot air balloon ride over Napa Valley.

Better than Ramsey?

Jalen Ramsey appeared to have won the outrageous training camp arrival game Wednesday with his debut at Jacksonville Jaguars camp via armored truck with a hype man screaming into a megaphone.

But in typical NFL fashion, a wide receiver made an effort to outshine a cornerback.

Who did it better?

Of course Antonio Brown made a show of his arrival to Raiders camp. (Reuters)
