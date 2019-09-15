Antonio Brown arrives for Patriots vs. Dolphins wearing suit and shorts

Antonio Brown arrived at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami in style before the New England Patriots' Week 2 game against the Dolphins.

Brown is expected to make his debut for the Patriots on Sunday, and he walked off the team bus wearing a gold/beige-colored suit with shorts.

Check out his attire in the photo and video below:

Antonio Brown has arrived pic.twitter.com/BDluEaGzTr — Judy Battista (@judybattista) September 15, 2019

Antonio Brown makes his way from the bus to the visitors' locker room at Hard Rock Stadium. pic.twitter.com/NeSplGLnO4 — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) September 15, 2019

Here's Brown on the field:

Antonio Brown meets up with his agent Drew Rosenhaus, and then begins to loosen up. pic.twitter.com/whbF7JiAzj — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) September 15, 2019

Brown officially signed with the Patriots on Monday and has practiced all week. He's even stayed late to catch passes from backup quarterback Jarrett Stidham as he tries to learn the team's playbook, per NFL Media's Ian Rapoport.

The 31-year-old wide receiver's future beyond Sunday is uncertain.

Brown was accused of rape and sexual assault Tuesday night in a civil lawsuit filed in Florida by his former trainer, Britney Taylor. Brown, via his lawyer, has denied the allegations. The NFL is conducting its own investigation into the situation and reportedly will meet with Taylor on Monday.

