Antonio Brown arrested in Florida over unpaid child support allegations

Former All-Pro wide receiver Antonio Brown has been arrested in Broward County, Florida for allegedly failing to pay child support. Per records from the Broward County Sheriff's Department, the former Pittsburgh Steeler was arrested near midnight Sunday on an out-of-county warrant. Already, he has been released on a $15,000 bond.

Wiltrice Jackson, the mother of Brown's eldest daughter, told TMZ Brown owes more than $30,000 in child support. A warrant had been put out for Brown's arrest for failure to make child support payments back in August, CBS reported.

Jackson also stated that she wants to see Brown arrested for what he's done to her and their daughter. "Right now, he’s making a mockery out of the judge, out of everything, because he feels like he’s untouchable," Jackson told TMZ.

Jackson's attorney, Pascal Michel, stated that his client also wants Brown to be more involved in the girl's life. According to Jackson, the teen has drawn interest from over 80 colleges and universities for her excellence in track and field.

Brown also has five other children with his ex-fiancé.

Antonio Brown timeline

Since his final NFL game on January 2, 2022, Antonio Brown has found himself in hot water with a series of controversial statements, actions, and lawsuits against him.

May 2022: Video shows Brown naked in a hotel pool in the United Arab Emirates with a visibly uncomfortable woman as she tried to get away from him.

October 2022: Brown is accused of selling counterfeit watch. Brown was found liable in October 2023 and ordered to pay the plaintiff nearly $170,000.

November 2022: Brown appears to troll former quarterback Tom Brady when Brown posts obviously fake photo of himself with Brady's ex-wife, Gisele Bundchen, who was photoshopped to appear naked.

December 2022: Prosecutors in Tampa decide not to pursue misdemeanor battery charges against Brown after the accuser "recanted her previous allegations regarding Mr. Brown’s intent to strike her or cause her bodily harm."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Antonio Brown arrested in Florida over unpaid child support claims