Antonio Brown appears to take shot at Steelers after Mike Tomlin's comments

There's no love lost between Antonio Brown and the Pittsburgh Steelers. That much is clear.

By now you know the story. The star wide receiver wore out his welcome in the Steel City, demanding to be traded this offseason due to reported issues with quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and head coach Mike Tomlin.

Brown got his wish and was traded to the Raiders on March 9, but that doesn't mean he's ready to let bygones be bygones, as the 30-year-old star fired off a cryptic tweet Monday afternoon that was pointed directly at Tomlin and the Steelers.

Trade you off the team why you in your sleep ! Y'all showed me nothing guaranteed! #84/7 — Antonio Brown (@AB84) March 25, 2019

Confused? We'll explain.

Earlier Monday at the NFL owners meeting, Tomlin gave his first comments since the end of the Steelers' season and he had a few things to say about his former receiver and former running back Le'Veon Bell.

Asked if he was surprised how quickly the relationship between Brown and the Steelers fell apart and was disappointed the way Brown behaved, he said simply, "I was disappointed." Asked if he expected more from his former receiver, Tomlin said, "I'll leave it at that." — Gerry Dulac (@gerrydulac) March 25, 2019

Tomlin on needing to move on from AB and @LeVeonBell: "We can't do this with hostages, we need volunteers, we need good players, good guys that want to be here. If guys can't check those boxes, then it's probably best for all parties involved we go our separate ways." — Gerry Dulac (@gerrydulac) March 25, 2019

More Tomlin: "Relationships run their course; the fact neither one of them are here speaks to that. No disrespect to those guys, but we had a Pro Bowl wideout on our team last year that's still on our team. We had a Pro Bowl running back on our team that's still on our team." — Gerry Dulac (@gerrydulac) March 25, 2019

It was a rough offseason for Tomlin, who lost his star receiver and running back and will enter the 2019 season with an aging quarterback and middle of the road defense.

So it's easy to understand why he's a bit salty.

As for Brown, he got exactly what he asked for when the Steelers traded him to Oakland. He got away from Roethlisberger, inked a new contract and the Raiders didn't have to give up the world to acquire the All-Pro receiver.

All that's left for Brown to do is make the Steelers regret the way things unfolded by putting up huge numbers for the Silver and Black in 2019.