Antonio Brown's tenure in Oakland was short and littered with controversy.

From a grievance over his helmet to yelling racial epithets at his general manager, Brown wasn't exactly what you would call a "team player."

As he continues to be a free agent after being released by New England last month, Brown unleashed a barrage of tweets Friday morning, mostly replies to a range of questions.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

One issue he touched on was responding to a fan about his thoughts on Raider Nation.

Sorry it didn't work bought crib out there was ready to go to work but I was to much steak for a chicken plan https://t.co/gPwq9RvCBX — AB (@AB84) October 25, 2019

Brown did buy a home in nearby Alamo after joining the Raiders, but he didn't exactly make much of an effort to get himself on the field for Oakland.

[RELATED: Report: AB's $30M contract grievance vs. Raiders hits snag]

The Raiders handed down a six-figure fine to Brown for his conduct during his brief time in Oakland, ranging from missed team activities to the aforementioned altercation with Mayock.

The embattled wide receiver has been reported to be still interested in returning to the NFL, but he likely won't get any attention from teams while the league investigates the accusations of sexual assault from two separate women against Brown.

Related content from TMZ Sports

AB retaking condo-trashing deposition during Week 12

Former Dodger Paul Lo Duca sued by MLB umpire

Vallejo native CC Sabathia posts emotional retirement letter

Chris Bosh calls Tyler Herro 'best rookie in the draft'







Story continues

Antonio Brown apologizes to Raiders fans during strange Twitter spree originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area