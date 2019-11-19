Antonio Brown apologizes to Patriots, Robert Kraft after months of drama

Antonio Brown addressed an apology to the New England Patriots and team owner Robert Kraft on Tuesday.

Brown posted a photo on Instagram of himself hugging Tom Brady during his only appearance in an NFL game this season. The game took place in Miami against the Dolphins. He caught four passes for 58 yards and scored a touchdown in that game.

“Mr.Kraft I apologize sincerely to you and your organization! All I wanted to be was an asset to the organization; sorry for the bad media and the drama ! Thank you sincerely AB,” he captioned.

Brown was released from the Patriots after he was accused of rape and sexual assault in a civil lawsuit filed against him by a former trainer and accused of sexual assault in a separate Sports Illustrated report.

After he was released, Brown appeared to burn his final bridge with the NFL and the Patriots. He tweeted in September he wouldn't play in the NFL again and hit out at Kraft, Shannon Sharpe and Ben Roethlisberger and several tweets.

Brown also filed a lawsuit against the Patriots and the Oakland Raiders in hopes to recoup signing bonus money he lost after the Patriots released him.

The former wide receiver has gone back-and-forth on whether he wants to play in the NFL again. He may be subject to a suspension should he find himself back on an NFL team in the future over the multiple sexual assault allegations.

