Antonio Brown apologizes to Patriots owner Kraft for massage parlor comments

Antonio Brown has said sorry to the New England Patriots owner, Robert Kraft, for comments he made about the businessman and the team following his release from the Super Bowl champions earlier this season.

“Mr. Kraft I apologize sincerely to you and your organization! All I wanted to be was an asset to the organization; sorry for the bad media and the drama ! Thank you sincerely AB,” Brown wrote on Instagram on Tuesday.

The Patriots released the embattled wide receiver in September after a week in which a woman accused him of sexual misconduct. A different woman, one of his former physical trainers, had accused of him of rape in a lawsuit earlier that month. He does not face criminal charges in either of the cases. The 31-year-old played just once for the Patriots following a tumultuous offseason that culminated with his release from the Oakland Raiders without having played a single game for the team.

After his release, Brown aimed a broadside at the Patriots owner. “Kraft got caught in the parlor AB speculations fired different strokes different folks clearly,” he wrote. Kraft was one of hundreds of people charged in February after a prostitution sting at a Florida massage parlor. The 78-year-old businessman has pleaded not guilty to two misdemeanor charges of soliciting sex and requested a jury trial in March.

Last week Brown, one of the most potent offensive players in football, met with the NFL about the sexual assault allegations against him. That meeting could decide his future in the league, although he has claimed several times over the last few months that he has quit the game.