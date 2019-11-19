Antonio Brown apologizes to Patriots, not Raiders, for bad media, drama

Hey Antonio Brown ... did you forget someone?

The seven-time Pro Bowl wide receiver took to Twitter (again) and apologized to the New England Patriots and Robert Kraft:

Mr.Kraft I apologize sincerely to you and your organization! All I wanted to be was an asset to the organization; sorry for the bad media and the drama ! Thank you sincerely AB pic.twitter.com/oWJCwkrpjk — AB (@AB84) November 19, 2019

It appears he left someone out of the tweet ... the Raiders.

The laundry list of items AB brought to the Silver and Black range from a case of extreme frostbitten feet to #HelmetGate to an altercation with general manager Mike Mayock.

Just to name a few ...

Brown was traded from the Pittsburgh Steelers to the Raiders for two 2019 NFL draft picks in March and despite the excitement at the beginning, he headed toward the Patriots with nothing but controversy -- and apparently, no feelings toward Oakland.

