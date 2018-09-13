Antonio Brown apologized after sending threatening tweet to ESPN reporter

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown apologized on Wednesday after sending a threatening tweet to an ESPN reporter last week. (Getty Images)

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown apologized on Wednesday after sending a threatening tweet to an ESPN reporter last week in response to a story written about him and his social media use.

Jesse Washington, a senior writer for ESPN’s The Undefeated, wrote a story on Friday titled, “Antonio Brown is an Instagram All-Pro. But is that the full picture?” Brown is extremely active on the social media platform, providing fans a deep inside look at his life both on the field and off.

Brown though, as the story details, doesn’t ever say much outside of social media — especially to the media. He has blocked Washington on Instagram after direct messaging him to “stay in your lane.”

He even tweeted at a reporter who said that he was limping during a practice in training camp, accusing him of “making s— up.” The reporter, Ed Bouchette, told Washington that Brown later confronted him in person, calling him a racist.

And after seeing Washington’s story on Twitter on Friday, Brown wasn’t too happy.

“@JesseWashington wait to I see you bro we gone see what your jaw look like,” Brown tweeted at Washington on Friday, per the Post-Gazette.

He apologized for the tweet on Wednesday.

“I made a mistake in judgment with my tweet last week, and I apologize for that,” Brown said in a statement to the Post-Gazette. “It is not OK to threaten anyone and I need to be better spiritually and professionally. Though I do not agree with the negative parts of the story about my personal life, I need to have better control over my actions to use social media as a way to engage with my fans, rather than use it improperly.”

Per the report, a Steelers spokesman said the apology has been relayed to Washington, though it’s not clear if Brown apologized to Washington personally.

Brown had nine receptions for 93 yards and one touchdown in the Steelers’ season-opening tie against the Cleveland Browns last week.

