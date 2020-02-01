Antonio Brown apologises to NFL: 'I could have done a lot of things better'

Antonio Brown has apologised to the NFL following a series of alleged off-field incidents as he played just one game in the league in 2019.

Wide receiver Brown has been without a team since he was cut by the New England Patriots after just 11 days in September amid allegations of sexual assault and rape, which he strenuously denies.

The seven-time Pro Bowler played just one game for the Patriots, who he joined from the Oakland Raiders after leaving the Pittsburgh Steelers in March last year.

An arrest warrant was issued for the 31-year-old last week on charges of burglary with battery and criminal mischief, with a judge freeing Brown from house arrest on Tuesday.

Brown posted an apology to anyone he "offended or disrespected" at the Hollywood Police Department on his official Instagram page on Friday, and he has now announced regret at his recent behaviour.

"I think I owe the whole NFL an apology for my past behaviour," Brown said in an interview with ESPN. "I think I could have done a lot of things better."

On Wednesday, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell declared that it was the league's aim to help Brown.

"I was pleased to hear that, after 140 days, there was some positivity about me, because as of late, I've just been the cancer of the NFL," Brown said when asked what he thought of Goodell's comments.

He added of Goodell's commitment to provide help: "I'll believe it when I see it."