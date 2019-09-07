Antonio Brown is joining the Patriots just hours after being released from the Raiders.

Less than 24 hours after allegedly calling Raiders GM Mike Mayock a racial slur, leaking a recorded phone call with Raiders head coach Jon Gruden, being fined for actions detrimental to the team, asking the Raiders to release him via Instagram caption and subsequently being released, Brown is reportedly signing with New England on a one-year deal, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

In addition to the above three wide receivers, New England boasts Demaryius Thomas, Phillip Dorsett, Jakobi Meyers, and Gunner Olszewski included in their receiving core, along with N'Keal Harry on injured reserve and Cameron Meredith on PUP.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Unfortunately, the former Steeler will not play against Pittsburgh in the Patriots' Week 1 Sunday Night Football matchup at Gillette Stadium.

According to NFL rules, Brown cannot legally sign with the team until Monday.

Antonio Brown will not be able to face the Steelers tomorrow night. As explained earlier, there are no NFL transactions on Sundays. He can't officially be signed by the Patriots until Monday. — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) September 7, 2019

The Patriots have become known for signing beleaguered or controversial wideouts.

Randy Moss was signed by Belichick and company after he was released by the Raiders for conduct detrimental in 2006 and traded for Josh Gordon in 2018 after a litany of league and team issued suspensions.

MORE NFL NEWS:

Antonio Brown agrees to terms with New England Patriots originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington