Antonio Brown agrees to give fan refund for buying his Raiders jersey

Antonio Brown didn't make too many friends during his brief time with the Oakland Raiders.

But it appears Brown has brought two fans over to his side.

Twitter user Raider Jay tweeted at Brown on Saturday morning, asking if he could get a refund for the two Raiders No. 84 jerseys he purchased.

Brown made Raider Jay's day.

It's unclear if Brown will provide refunds to all fans whi bought his Raiders jersey, but this is a small step in the right direction.

Brown's gesture comes one day after his apology to Raiders fans on Twitter.

Brown's Raiders tenure ended before he ever played a snap for them. He didn't appear in any preseason games and was cut on the eve of the 2019 NFL season.

Our advice to Brown? Refund all Raiders and Patriots fans who bought your jersey. It's the noble thing to do.

