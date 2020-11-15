Antonio Brown adds punt return duties

Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians wants less Antonio Brown this week. So, of course, we’re already seeing more.

Brown played punt returner to cap the opening drive of Sunday’s game against the Panthers. He fair caught the first punt that came his way.

Arians previously suggested that Brown could return kickoffs and punts. Brown has 186 career punt returns for 1,759 yards and four touchdowns, and 47 careers kickoff returns for 1,173 yards and one touchdown.

Arians’ position on Brown’s playing time relates to his snaps on offense. Arians said he’s hoping for less from Brown in future games, ostensibly to ensure that more time and effort is devoted to the running game.

