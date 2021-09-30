Wide receiver Antonio Brown is back on the Buccaneers’ active roster.

The Bucs announced that Brown has been activated from the COVID-19 reserve list on Thursday morning. He’ll take the roster spot that opened up when the Bucs put wide receiver Scotty Miller on injured reserve with a toe injury on Wednesday.

Brown went on the list more than a week ago after a positive test and he missed last Sunday’s loss to the Rams while waiting to get clearance to return to action. He had six catches for 138 yards and a touchdown in the first two games of the season.

The Bucs activated linebacker Kevin Minter from the COVID-19 list earlier this week, so they no longer have any players out of action for COVID-related reasons.

Antonio Brown activated from COVID-19 reserve list originally appeared on Pro Football Talk