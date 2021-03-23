Antonio Brown accuser may subpoena Bucs, judge rules
The woman who has accused Super Bowl 55 champion Antonio Brown of sexual battery may subpoena the Bucs and two other NFL teams as part of the case, a Broward County judge ruled Friday.
The ruling comes a month after attorneys representing the woman, Britney Taylor, sought all “correspondence, memoranda, communications, agreements, messages or other written documentation” from the Bucs, Steelers, Patriots and Raiders regarding their professional relationships with Brown. Brown’s attorneys objected.
The judge, Michael Robinson, wrote Friday that Taylor’s legal representation may issue the proposed subpoenas to the Bucs, Patriots and Raiders as well as NFL Properties LLC.
But the judge rejected Taylor’s request to subpoena the Steelers, because the timeframe is “overbroad and beyond the scope of relevant discovery.”
Brown played for Pittsburgh from 2010-18 and was one of the NFL’s top receivers. He spent parts of 2019 with the Raiders and New England. Brown joined Tampa Bay midway through last season after serving an eight-game suspension for violating the NFL’s personal-conduct policy.
The case centers on accusations that Brown sexually assaulted Taylor, his former trainer, twice in 2017 and raped her the next year. Brown has denied the allegations, saying in court filings that the encounters were consensual.
Brown caught 45 passes for 483 yards and four touchdowns during the regular season. The seven-time Pro Bowler also caught eight passes in the playoffs, including a touchdown in the Bucs’ 31-9 win over the Chiefs in Super Bowl 55 at Raymond James Stadium.
He is a free agent.