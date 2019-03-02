Antonio Brown does not need football: 'They're going to play by my rules'









Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown is continuing to speak his mind regarding the rift between him and his team as he seeks a trade and a fresh start.

In a sit-down interview with ESPN’s Jeff Darlington released on Saturday, Brown stressed his accomplishments, said he takes no blame for the situation and that he does not need football.





Antonio Brown: “I don’t even have to play football if I don’t want. I don’t even need the game. … Obviously I want the game but I don’t need the game.”



“I don’t even have to play football if I don’t want, bro,” Brown said. “I don’t even need the game. I don’t need to prove nothing to anyone. If they’re going to play, they’re going to play by my rules.”

Brown also shot back at Ben Roethlisberger after the quarterback questioned his routes and criticized general manager Kevin Colbert for referring to the Steelers as Roethlisberger and “52 kids.” Brown said that Colbert “knows he stated the truth.”

“What grown man is calling another grown man a kid?” Brown said. “You don’t have no respect for these guys? These are the guys that go to work for you. That’s my issue. It’s all about respect.”

Regarding Roethlisberger, Brown said he thought he and Big Ben “were cool.” But he didn’t expect the criticism from the quarterback.

“If I’m your guy, make me know that I’m your guy,” Brown said. “Don’t say I’m your guy and then point fingers.”

He pointed out that the two don’t interact much outside of football. They have been to each others’ houses once and don’t train together in the offseason.

“If we we really want to win, you think that’s winning?” Brown said. “That’s not winning.”

It has been an offseason rife with controversy for Brown, who has not been shy about seeking a fresh beginning with a new team. There is no question that he is one of the most talented receivers in football, leading the league with 15 touchdown catches last season to go along with 104 receptions and 1,297 yards.

This interview, if anything, might turn off teams who are concerned about whether he will fit into the locker room and prioritize winning.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Friday that the Oakland Raiders, Washington Redskins and Tennessee Titans have shown interest in acquiring Brown. But it remains to be seen how large the market for his services will grow, and if his public comments scare away teams despite his skills on the football field.

