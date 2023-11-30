Anton Watson is the Gonzaga player USC must be able to contain on Saturday

The Gonzaga Bulldogs defeated the UCLA Bruins last week at the Maui Invitational in Hawaii. A team which can beat UCLA on a neutral floor has already set the bar fairly high. The Zags have established themselves at a higher level than USC has in the first three weeks of the college basketball season.

No individual player has set a higher standard on the Zags than Anton Watson. If you watched that UCLA game, you would readily agree.

USC has Isaiah Collier and Boogie Ellis. The two players have had some bright moments early in the season. However, neither has had a game as great as the one Watson forged against UCLA. Watson smoked the Bruins with 32 points on 14-of-15 shooting. The raw output is impressive enough, but the lights-out shooting numbers — near perfect — are eye-popping.

UCLA has a good defense, too, better than USC’s. The Trojans are really going to have their hands full with Watson. It’s elementary.

If they don’t find a Sherlock Holmes solution to this mystery, they are going to lose on Saturday night in Las Vegas.

