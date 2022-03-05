Anton Lundell with a Goal vs. Detroit Red Wings
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Detroit Red WingsLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
Anton Lundell (Florida Panthers) with a Goal vs. Detroit Red Wings, 03/05/2022
Anton Lundell (Florida Panthers) with a Goal vs. Detroit Red Wings, 03/05/2022
Aaron Rodgers reportedly has deals in place with the Broncos, Titans, and Steelers
Former No. 2 overall pick Ryan Leaf opens up about his experience at the NFL Scouting Combine
After a poor stroke on birdie putt, Matt Jones goes full "Happy Gilmore" and sails the offending putter into the water.
Aaron Rodgers reportedly is torn between staying with the Packers or moving on. So if he’ll be moving on, where will he go? Per a source with knowledge of the situation, Rodgers has specific deals lined up with other teams — and those teams have trade compensation lined up with the Packers. The potential moves [more]
Day 2 of the combine focused on the offensive linemen and running backs and our Tyler Browning ( @DiabeticTyler ) recaps the most notable prospects.
Check out the 37-car starting lineup for Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
Ahead of Mike Krzyzewski's last game at Cameron Indoor Stadium, heres a look at the NBA draft picks and Hall of Famers who played for Duke's Coach K.
The Philadelphia 76ers will be without James Harden when they take on the Miami Heat.
Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski called a team meeting Friday night -- that meeting was between him and the entire student body the night before he coaches in Cameron Indoor Stadium for the last time -- against rival North Carolina, no less.
Max Scherzer favors a radical reworking of the playoffs, one that would have the higher seed in the first round of an expanded postseason start a best-of-five series with a 1-0 lead. Major League Baseball and locked-out players, who resume talks Sunday, both would expand the postseason from 10 teams — that's been the field since 2012, other than the 16 teams in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season. The union prefers 12 and the parties appear headed toward that number, but Scherzer said players would consider 14 if clubs would agree to the “ghost win” format.
The list of players attending Coach K's last game at Cameron includes Duke greats from every decade of his 42 yearswith the Blue Devils.
With a 27-35 record, the odds of total disaster are building for the Lakers. One small move with LeBron James could lower those odds.
Could the Steelers really trade for Aaron Rodgers?
Nebraska vs Wisconsin prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch, lines, why each team might - or might not - win on Sunday
Phil Mickelson's involvement with a Saudi-backed golf league to rival the PGA may have hastened the end of his career. The two-time PGA Championships winner — who has been at odds with the PGA for years because he thinks it withholds money from players — was reportedly offered $100 million to play in the alternate league’s tournaments and recruit other stars to it. But the golfer laid bare his thoughts to Alan Shipnuck — an author writing Mickelson’s unauthorized biography — when describing his
Here's how fans reacted to LSU being upset by Kentucky
Some options of who could be in the market to trade for #Bills WR Cole Beasley:
A decision on Aaron Rodgers' football future could be coming in the next few days.
Williams accuses tennis authorities of ‘double standard’Zverev was disqualified for hitting umpire’s chair with racket Serena Williams, pictured at a Paris Fashion Week event, has previously voiced concerns that women are held to different standards by tennis authorities. Photograph: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis/Getty Images Serena Williams has accused tennis authorities of double standards, claiming she would “probably be in jail” if she behaved like Alexander Zverev, who was thrown out o
The 2022 Big Ten Wrestling Championships began Saturday morning in Nebraska as Penn State started its quest to win the conference title. The Nittany Lions have all 10 wrestlers set to participate with all 10 having a chance to win their way to the 2022 NCAA Wrestling Championships.