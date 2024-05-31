Anton Lundell clutch again as Panthers beat Rangers in Game 5, go up 3-2 in series

Leave it to Anton Lundell to once again come up in the big moment.

The 22-year-old center scored the go-ahead goal with 9:38 left in regulation to lead the Florida Panthers to a 3-2 win over the New York Rangers in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference final on Thursday at Madison Square Garden.

The Panthers now lead the best-of-7 series 3-2 and are one win away from reaching the Stanley Cup Finals for a second consecutive season.

Game 6 is on Saturday at Sunrise’s Amerant Bank Arena. A winner-take-all Game 7, if necessary, would be Monday back in New York.

Lundell’s goal, his third tally of the postseason, came when he fired a quick wrist shot from the left circle with Vladimir Tarasenko in front of the net that beat Igor Shesterkin.

Defenseman Gustav Forsling also scored for Florida, taking a feed from Sam Bennett in the slot and beating Shesterkin high with a backhanded shot 8:21 into the second period.

Bennett gave Florida a two-goal lead on an empty-netter 1:52 left in regulation.

Goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky did the rest, stopping 25 of 27 shots that came his way, with his lone blemish being a Chris Kreider shorthanded goal on a breakaway 2:04 into the second period to open scoring and an Alexis Lafraniere goal with the Rangers at 6-on-5 with 49.7 seconds left.

