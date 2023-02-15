Anton Harrison taken late in the first in Todd McShay’s post Super Bowl mock draft

It’s looking like the Oklahoma Sooners will have representation back in the first round of the NFL draft in 2023.

After Super Bowl LVII, ESPN’s Todd McShay released his latest mock draft (ESPN+), and Anton Harrison continues to receive first-round consideration. McShay has the Sooners’ offensive tackle joining former Sooners Jalen Hurts, Lane Johnson, and Tyrese Robinson with the NFC Champion Philadelphia Eagles.

It has been a while since the Eagles were first on the clock at No. 10, when they took a defensive tackle (Bryan Bresee). Now Philadelphia pivots to the other side of the ball but stays in the trenches. The Eagles have Lane Johnson and Jordan Mailata under contract for three more years, but Harrison could provide depth and perhaps help out on the interior, where the team might lose a couple starters this offseason. He walls off defenders and has allowed just two sacks over three seasons. And perhaps more importantly for Philly’s offense, he has blown just seven run blocks over that time. – McShay, ESPN

Interestingly, McShay considers Harrison an option at guard. He has the physical tools to play inside. However, his frame seems more suited to offensive tackle.

Harrison is a really good run blocker and helped pave the way for Kennedy Brooks and Eric Gray to have monster seasons in the last two years. He’d be a fantastic fit in Philadelphia’s run-heavy offense.

More NFL Draft!

Latest College Sports Wire mock draft has Anton Harrison heading west Eric Gray named Senior Bowl practice running back of the week Anton Harrison taken in the first round of the latest Touchdown Wire mock draft CBS Sports pegs Anton Harrison as a first rounder in their latest 2023 NFL mock draft Oklahoma's Anton Harrison lands in the AFC North in latest 2023 NFL mock draft

Contact/Follow us @SoonersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oklahoma news, notes, and opinions. You can also follow John on Twitter @john9williams.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire