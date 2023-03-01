Anton Harrison selected top 15 in latest mock draft from ESPN’s Mel Kiper

Oklahoma Sooners offensive tackle Anton Harrison has been a popular man this mock draft season. Though USA TODAY Sports latest mock draft had Harrison slipping out of the first round, ESPN’s Mel Kiper’s thinks very highly of the Sooners left tackle (ESPN+). Kiper has the big man heading to the Big Apple. With the 13th pick in the NFL Draft, Kiper believes that the New York Jets will select Harrison.

The Oklahoma Sooners and offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh got a lot of positive publicity during the playoffs. Creed Humphrey and Orlando Brown were both coached by Bedenbaugh at Oklahoma and were a huge part of the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl win. Having his former left tackle selected in the top 15 to a New York team would be quite the feather in his cap on recruiting trips.

Here’s what Kiper had to say about Harrison.

The Jets have major issues at offensive tackle. Mekhi Becton, the No. 11 overall pick in 2020, has played one game over the past two seasons. George Fant, who was limited to seven starts last season, is a free agent, while Duane Brown is 37 years old. They might have to fill both tackle spots this offseason. Luckily for New York, this is a Round 1 filled with solid tackles. Harrison started 24 games at left tackle for the Sooners over the past two seasons, allowing one sack and seven total pressures. He could play right tackle, too. He’s a great fit for the Jets, who could have a new quarterback for which to block.-Mel Kiper, ESPN

Harrison is the only Sooner present in this mock draft, which is consistent with what we’ve seen so far this season. If there’s one Sooner taken in the first round in the NFL Draft this year, it’s going to be Anton Harrison.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire