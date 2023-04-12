Anton Harrison, Marvin Mims taken in the second round in Mel Kiper’s latest NFL mock draft

The 2023 NFL draft is just three weeks away and several Sooners are projected to be selected in the weekend-long process.

Anton Harrison has the best chance of being taken in the first round this year. His blend of athleticism, size, and power at a premium position like offensive tackle will have him on every NFL team’s radar in the late first.

After his first 1,000-yard season and posting a 4.38 at the NFL scouting combine, one would think Marvin Mims has an outside shot to be a late first-round pick, but most projections have him entrenched as a late second, early third-round selection. Still, the NFL draft has a way of providing amble surprises along the way, so it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Mims’ name called much earlier.

In his latest mock draft for ESPN (ESPN+), draft expert Mel Kiper sees both Sooners coming off the board in the second round, starting with Harrison.

32. Pittsburgh Steelers select OT Anton Harrison

This would be great value for Harrison, a smooth pass protector who started 24 games at left tackle in college. Dan Moore Jr. started there for the Steelers last season and he ranked 34th among all tackles in pass block win rate. Harrison could compete with Moore from Day 1, but he also could beat out Chukwuma Okorafor on the right side. – Kiper, ESPN

It would be a bit surprising to see Harrison fall out of the first given his experience and the premium placed on left tackles. But again, expect the unexpected in the NFL draft.

If he were to end up in Pittsburgh, he’d go to one of the most well-ran organizations in football and get the opportunity to play alongside former Sooner Tre Norwood, who’s played in 32 games for the Steelers after being selected in the seventh round of the 2021 NFL draft.

63. Kansas City Chiefs select Marvin Mims

Let’s finish up with a playmaker for the the Chiefs. Mims averaged more than 20 yards per reception in each of the past two seasons. He has a flair for the spectacular, though he had some concentration drops. He ran a 4.38-second 40-yard dash at the combine, so he can blow by almost any cornerback. He wouldn’t have to carry a huge load as a rookie for Kansas City, but there are plenty of open snaps for receivers who can get open. – Kiper, ESPN

Marvin Mims is an interesting case study. On the one hand, speed kills. On the other hand, he’s under six feet tall, which can often be a knock on wide receivers during the draft evaluation process.

At the same time, 4.38 speed is hard to find at the NFL level. A player with that speed and Mims production would be hard to pass on.

Landing in Kansas City would be the best-case scenario for Mims. He joins the best offense in the NFL with the best quarterback in the league in Patrick Mahomes. With Travis Kelce drawing coverage to the middle of the field, Mims would be able to win deep on the outside, catching bombs from Mahomes.

