Anton Harrison: Jaguars offensive line is ‘like a family already’

Jacksonville Jaguars first-round pick Anton Harrison is expected to be an immediate starter at right tackle for the team. While that’s a lot to ask of the 21-year-old lineman, he says he’s having no problem gelling with his new teammates.

“It’s been smoother than I expected,” Harrison told 1010XL’s Mia O’Brien on Monday. “Having the veterans here helping me out — Brandon [Scherff], Cam [Robinson], Walker [Walker Little], all the guys, Josh Wells — all of them helping me out, taking me under their wing. Coming out here every day trying to get better day by day.

“Every time I have a question I go to them. We talk outside the facility. Easy brotherhood. I came in and they took me in and we’re like a family already.”

The Jaguars finished the 2022 season with a top 10 offense that led the way during the team’s run to an AFC South title. Jacksonville is hopeful that young players like Travon Walker and Devin Lloyd will lead to better defensive play in 2023, but the expectation is that the offense will once again make the Jaguars a contender.

That means there’s a lot of pressure on the offensive line to keep quarterback Trevor Lawrence upright. On Tuesday, Pro Football Focus ranked the Jaguars’ line as the 26th best in the NFL, largely because former starting right tackle Jawaan Taylor was replaced by a rookie.

Jacksonville needs Harrison to hit the ground running. Fortunately for the team, it sounds like the first-rounder is off to a good start.

