Anton Harrison heads to Cincinnati in latest PFF 2023 NFL mock draft

With the national title game out of the way, comes the college football offseason, and several Sooners are heading to the NFL draft.

One of the Sooners’ most notable personnel losses is starting left tackle Anton Harrison. Harrison put it all together in 2022 and earned All-Big 12 honors. After declaring for the NFL draft, he’ll spend the next few months meeting with teams and preparing for the NFL draft combine.

His floor seems to be the end of the second round. He plays one of the premium positions in the entire sport, so he should find himself getting drafted in the first 50 picks.

In Pro Football Focus’ latest 2023 NFL mock draft, Harrison went No. 27 overall to the Cincinnati Bengals to keep Pro Bowl QB Joe Burrow upright.

Here’s what Pro Football Focus’ Michel Renner said about the pick.

The Bengals have not been shy about drafting first-rounders who may not be starters out of the gate. Harrison could allow the Bengals to kick Jonah Williams inside in time. He allowed all of nine pressures on 447 pass-blocking snaps this past season at Oklahoma. – Renner, PFF

The talented offensive lineman’s pass-blocking ability makes him a fascinating prospect and why he is garnering first-round love. A plug-and-play left tackle that can keep its most valuable player upright is an easy investment for an NFL front office. Harrison can improve his stock with a great showing at the combine, Oklahoma’s pro day, private workouts, and interviews.

He also would get the opportunity to block for Joe Mixon and Samaje Perine, former Sooners who hold down the backfield for the Bengals.

