Anton Hall Jr. races 77 yards for Navy touchdown against Army

The Army-Navy game is the story. On Saturday, there was a story within the story on the Midshipmen’s lone touchdown in regulation.

Anton Hall Jr. took a handoff in the third quarter and ran 77 yards for a touchdown that gave Navy a 10-7 lead after the PAT.

ANTON HALL IS GONE!

NAVY TAKES THE LEAD. pic.twitter.com/PU3cnALwr3 — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) December 10, 2022

Hall played high school football at Gulliver Prep in Florida, where he was a teammate of D’Sean Perry, one of the three Virginia football players killed in a shooting on the school’s campus last month.

Hall remembered Perry to ESPN in a story that ran shortly after the shootings:

Perry was skilled at pottery. His high school teammate, Anton Hall, Jr., was in the beginner’s pottery class next door to Perry’s advanced class. Perry would always wrap his project early then wander over to the beginner’s class and offer tips or start sketching out new designs. And, invariably, he’d start cracking jokes and have the rest of the class laughing hysterically. Hall is convinced Perry could’ve been a professional comedian.

