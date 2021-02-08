Antoine Winfield: It was only right that I gave Tyreek Hill the peace sign back

In a Week 12 game against the Bucs, Tyreek Hill had more than 200 yards in the first quarter. The Chiefs receiver finished with 269 and three touchdowns.

At the end of a 75-yard touchdown in that game, Hill taunted rookie safety Antoine Winfield Jr. with his signature peace sign as he crossed the goal line. Officials did not penalize Hill. Shortly after that, Hill stopped before the goal line and back flipped into the end zone for a 44-yard touchdown.

On Sunday, Hill made only three catches for 34 yards in the first three quarters when the game was in doubt. He finished with seven for 73, and the Bucs secondary very much enjoyed their revenge.

On a fourth-down incompletion intended for Hill, Winfield walked up to Hill and flashed the peace sign in the receiver’s face. Officials flagged Winfield for taunting on a post-play foul.

Winfield was unapologetic afterward.

“The taunting, man, it’s something I just had to do,” Winfield said. “When we played them earlier, Hill went off on us. He back-flipped in front of my face and gave me the peace sign. So it was only right that I gave him the peace sign right back to him. It felt amazing to do that. I’m not even gonna lie.”

The Bucs walked the walk before talking the talk, winning convincingly 31-9 with a brilliant defensive game plan that should have earned someone on the team’s defense the MVP award that went to Tom Brady.

Winfield was a candidate with six tackles, an interception and two pass breakups. Devin White had 12 tackles and an interception; Ndamukong Suh had 1.5 sacks; and Shaq Barrett had a sack and four quarterback hits.

Since he was penalized, Winfield likely has a fine coming his way. He also has a Super Bowl ring on its way, so it’s doubtful he will care.

