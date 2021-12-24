Antoine Winfield, Mike Evans ruled out for Bucs

The Buccaneers have safety Mike Edwards and wide receiver Antonio Brown back from their three-game suspensions this weekend and both players will help fill the void left by an injured teammate.

Bucs head coach Bruce Arians said that safety Antoine Winfield and wide receiver Mike Evans have been ruled out for their game against the Panthers.

It’s the second straight game that Winfield will miss with a concussion. The Bucs will also be without linebacker Lavonte David on defense as he was placed on injured reserve with a foot injury earlier this week.

Defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul may also be missing on defense. He’s considered doubtful with a shoulder injury. Cornerbacks Jamel Dean (illness) and Richard Sherman (Achilles) are both questionable.

Evans is out with a hamstring injury that has him considered week-to-week by the team. With Chris Godwin joining David on injured reserve, Brown will join Scotty Miller and Tyler Johnson as the team’s top receiver options. Breshad Perriman could also factor into the team’s plans if he is activated from the COVID-19 reserve list.

