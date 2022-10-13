Antoine Winfield Jr. praises Steelers WRs, talks defensive improvements

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are coming off what should have been a dominant win over the Atlanta Falcons, but a fourth-quarter collapse made a 21-0 lead into a 21-15 escape of a victory.

After breaking a two-game losing streak, the Bucs now look ahead to a road trip to face the Pittsburgh Steelers, reeling team looking to get their season back on track.

Earlier this week, Bucs Pro Bowl safety Antoine Winfield Jr. spoke with the media about the Steelers’ impressive pass-catchers, the progression and impact of Bucs rookie tight end Cade Otton, and where the defense needs to improve most heading into Week 6:

List

NFL power rankings: Where do the Bucs land heading into Week 6?

Story originally appeared on Buccaneers Wire