Antoine Winfield Jr. named September’s top defensive rookie

Antoine Winfield Sr. set a high bar for his son by playing 191 games as an NFL defensive back, but Antoine Winfield Jr. is off to a good start in his bid to match his father’s success.

The younger Winfield has been named the NFL’s defensive rookie of the month for his efforts during his first three professional contests.

Winfield has started all three games at safety and played all but one defensive snap for the Bucs over the first three weeks of the season. He has recorded 23 tackles, two sacks and a forced fumble as the Bucs have opened the season with two wins in their first three games.

Linebacker Lavonte David was named the NFC defensive player of the month on Thursday, so it’s been a strong start for the Tampa defense in 2020.

