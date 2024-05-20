Antoine Winfield Jr. manifested record deal with help from his fiancee

TAMPA — Antoine Winfield Jr. figures he was about 8 or 9 years old when he crawled into bed one night with his father, a defensive back who played 14 NFL seasons with the Bills and Vikings.

“I remember he had the little DVD player and the little CD and he was just sitting up in his bed, and I remember going up and asking him what he was doing,” Winfield said Monday. “He was like, ‘I’ve got (Lions receiver) Calvin Johnson this week. So we’re trying to figure out how to stop him,’ and he was just going over what he was supposed to do on certain plays and how he was supposed to shut him down.”

Flash forward to a year ago. Winfield was making his own video following a workout at a Tampa park. His fiancee, Teesa Mpagi, whom he has known since high school, was behind the camera, encouraging Winfield to speak some goals into existence.

“It was her idea,” Winfield said, motioning to Mpagi. “I was at a park right down the street from my house and I was out there getting in some work, and she picked up the camera and said, ‘Say something to the camera.’ I just started talking, and those were the goals I had in my mind.”

The two goals Winfield voiced that day — “All-Pro” and “highest-paid” — came true Monday, when the safety signed a four-year, $84.1 million contract with $45 million guaranteed to remain with the Bucs.

“My goal coming in was to be the highest-paid safety,” Winfield clarified. “And then my agent called, and when he went over the details, I was like, ‘Wow.’”

That was the common exclamation used last season after one of Winfield’s game-changing plays. He finished with 122 tackles, 12 passes defensed, eight quarterback hits, six sacks, six forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries and three interceptions — all career highs.

“Every year, I just want to be better than I was the year before,” Winfield said. “That’s my goal, and to make that happen, for everything to come to fruition as I envisioned it, is an amazing feeling. ... I still can’t believe I accomplished that feat, but I’ve still got more in me.”

In fact, Winfield had about five game-changing or victory-sealing plays last season. They included a game-clinching interception against Carolina, a sack/forced fumble that was recovered in the end zone for a safety at Atlanta and a sack/forced fumble/recovery during the opener at Minnesota.

But the play Winfield was most proud of came in the 9-0, NFC South-clinching win against the Panthers on Jan. 7, when he came from the opposite side of the field to strip D.J. Chark of the ball just as the receiver reached for the pylon, causing a fumble that resulted in a touchback.

Winfield is the latest veteran to be locked up by the Bucs this offseason, joining receiver Mike Evans, quarterback Baker Mayfield and linebacker Lavonte David.

General manager Jason Licht said the team didn’t set out to make Winfield the highest-paid defensive back in NFL history, but he doesn’t regret it.

“Every negotiation is a little different,” Licht said. “The point where we ended really wasn’t a huge ask when you have a player like Antoine who has done everything right from the minute we drafted him. He’s just a stellar teammate. ... You feel good about doing good things for great players, great teammates and great people.”

The feeling the Bucs have for Winfield was evident Monday, when nearly the entire defensive coaching staff attended his news conference.

How will being the highest-paid defensive back affect Winfield?

“I’m never satisfied,” he said. “Every season I want to be better than I was the previous season. My (safeties) coach, (Nick) Rapone, always says,’ To much that is given, much is expected.’ I know that coming in. I’m just going to be better than I was before. I’m going to train harder than I was before.”

A second-round pick in 2020, Winfield says he practices making game-changing plays every day.

“I train like that and I kind of put myself through those situations, and then when it happens it’s because I’ve worked it, I’ve seen it already and I’ve played it a thousand times in my head,” he said. “Even after practice, I’ll get on the JUGS (machine) and I’m like a kid that’s shooting to make a buzzer-beater shot. I’m playing in my head, ‘OK, we’re down or we’re up three points, you know, and this team has to get to this certain yard line to kick a field goal and win the game. I’m in the middle of the field and I’m breaking on the ball and catching the ball and, Boom! Win the game.”

That’s what Mpagi was trying to get him to do a year ago after their workout in the park that day.

“I call her the best DB coach in Tampa,” Winfield said. “We’ve been together for a long time now. She’s been with me every step of the way, all the way from high school to college to here. She’s seen it all and I’m sure she’s shocked to see everything I’ve accomplished, because I’m sure she remembers me when I was 14 years old, a little scrawny kid. It’s probably amazing for her to see.”

That kid has grown to be about the same size as his father at 5-foot-9, 203 pounds. But he’s a giant in the game, signing a contract for roughly 10 times what he’s earned in four NFL seasons.

“I never gave up,” Winfield said. “I always just knew good things would happen if I continued to keep my head down and continued to work hard. That’s the one thing you can’t take away from me, and that’s my work ethic. I’m not the biggest, I’m not the fastest and I’m not the strongest. But mentally, I’m ready to go out there and give it my all. Mentally, I’ve got to use my advantage, and that’s my brain. To make the plays that I make, you’ve got to have that mental side of the game.”

• • •

Sign up for the Sports Today newsletter to get daily updates on the Bucs, Rays, Lightning and college football across Florida.

Never miss out on the latest with your favorite Tampa Bay sports teams. Follow our coverage on Instagram, X and Facebook.