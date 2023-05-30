The Buccaneers’ defensive future will feature a return to the past for Antoine Winfield Jr.

Winfield played free safety for his first two seasons in Tampa, but wound up playing more snaps out of the slot than as the free safety last season. Head coach Todd Bowles talked about that as part of the team’s plan for 2023 earlier this offseason and Winfield said on Tuesday that the team is still moving in that direction.

“I will probably be in the middle of the field more,” Winfield said, via the team’s website. “I like having that freedom to roam around and be in the middle of the field, have that presence . . . I’m able to play around and cover different things than being in the slot.”

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Winfield has been able to make an impact in all phases of the defense whether he’s been at free safety or in the slot, which should serve him well both on the field and in eventual negotiations for a new contract as his rookie deal will be up after the 2023 season.

Antoine Winfield Jr. expects to be back at free safety this year originally appeared on Pro Football Talk