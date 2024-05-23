Antoine Winfield Jr.’s new contract with Bucs is ‘a dream come true’

When the Tampa Bay Buccaneers landed safety Antoine Winfield Jr. with the No. 45 overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft, they were hoping to land a dynamic playmaker for their secondary.

They did just that, as Winfield has quickly developed into one of the league’s best defenders, earning first-team All-Pro honors after putting up historic numbers last season.

Winfield was rewarded with a four-year contract extension that makes him the highest-paid defensive back in NFL history.

During a press conference to officially announce the move, Winfield said his new long-term deal with the Bucs is a dream come true, but he’s still nowhere near his ceiling:

As a rookie, Winfield was a key part of Tampa Bay’s dominant defensive effort throughout the postseason that culminated in a Super Bowl victory.

Now, Winfield is the best player in the league at his position, one of the most versatile defenders in the game, and he’s being paid accordingly to remain in Tampa Bay.

