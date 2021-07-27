Antoine Winfield Jr. back at practice after apparent false positive COVID-19 test

Buccaneers cornerback Antoine Winfield Jr. is back at practice after briefly being sidelined with a positive COVID-19 test that now appears to be a false positive.

Winfield had been out of practice since testing positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, but Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians said Winfield tested negative on Monday, and that the team believed Winfield’s test was a false positive.

With Winfield back on the practice field today, that means he must have tested negative again, and it lends credence to the idea that the previous positive was a false positive.

A second-round pick in the 2020 NFL draft, Winfield started all 16 games as a rookie.

