Antoine Winfield cleared but Bucs rule out Gronk, AB, Lavonte David, Richard Sherman

The Buccaneers got some good news on the injury front but are still down some key players for Sunday’s game against the Bears.

The good news is that defensive back Antoine Winfield Jr. has cleared the concussion protocol and will be active on Sunday.

The bad news is that tight end Rob Gronkowski, wide receiver Antonio Brown, linebacker Lavonte David and cornerback Richard Sherman are all out Sunday.

This will mark the fourth consecutive missed game for Gronkowski, suggesting that the rib injury he suffered in Week Three was more serious than believed at the time.

