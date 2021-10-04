Antoine Winfield being evaluated for a concussion

The Buccaneers are hurting in the secondary and things may be getting even worse.

After losing cornerback Carlton Davis to a quad injury at the end of the first half, Tampa Bay announced midway through the fourth quarter that safety Antoine Winfield Jr. is being evaluated for a concussion.

It’s unclear when Winfield would have suffered the injury.

Winfield had two of the key defensive plays early in the game, picking off rookie quarterback Mac Jones in the first quarter. He also forced a fumble that new teammate Richard Sherman recovered in the third quarter.

Though the Bucs took a 16-14 lead with Ryan Succop‘s 27-yard field goal, the Patriots have the lead back after Nick Folk’s 27-yard field goal with 4:34 left.

