Antoine Wesley out for season after suffering setback

The Cardinals had designated Antoine Wesley to return from injured reserve last week, clearing him to practice.

But now the receiver will have to remain on the list and is out for the season.

Via Darren Urban of the team’s website, head coach Kliff Kingsbury said on Monday that the injury Wesley suffered at practice last week will keep him out for all of 2022.

Wesley was returning from a hip injury.

Wesley entered the league as an undrafted free agent out of Texas Tech, where he played under Kingsbury. Arizona signed him in May 2021 and he appeared in 15 games with four starts.

He caught 19 passes for 208 yards with three touchdowns last season.

