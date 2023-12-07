Antoine Walker on the origin of the shimmy and the Boston Celtics today

In a recent interview, three-time NBA All-Star and 12-year veteran Antoine Walker shared his thoughts about how well his former team, the Boston Celtics, are playing to start the NBA’s 2023-24 season, as well as some personal details from his own playing days with Boston and other clubs.

Walker spoke on his time playing alongside legends like Michael Jordan, LeBron James, Shaquille O’Neal, and Dwyane Wade, and revealed the origins of his famous on-court celebration, his trademark “shimmy.” As a member of the heralded 1996 NBA draft class, which included Kobe Bryant, Allen Iverson, Ray Allen, Steve Nash, and Stephon Marbury, Walker reflected on the competitiveness within that group as well.

Check out the clip embedded below for a wide-ranging interview with Employee No. 8 that covers Walker’s early days in the league right up to his thoughts on the league of today.

