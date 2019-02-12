Antoine Walker doesn't think Kyrie Irving is coming back to Boston next season originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

Former Boston Celtics legend Antoine Walker took a spin at the wheel on what is going to be one of the most talked-about storylines from now until free agency begins in July: Will Kyrie Irving be here in Boston for the long run?

'Toine doesn't think so. Appearing on Fox Sports 1's First Things First on Tuesday morning, Walker said he thought Irving should stay, given the pieces in the place for the long haul. But he predicted that Irving, a North Jersey high school basketball legend, will make his way back home this summer and join the New York Knicks:

.@WalkerAntoine8 on Kyrie Irving's future in Boston: "I just don't think he's a true Celtic." pic.twitter.com/ltDPMVyjId — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) February 12, 2019

"Do I think he gonna stay? No, I think he's gonna leave," Walker said. "I think Kyrie has shown us it's not necessarily about winning championships to him. I think New York is the place that probably presents the best option for him for what he wants to do -- with the shoe deal he has with Nike, the individual, where he can be a star there being back home.

"I just don't think he's a true Celtic. When you're a Celtic, you want to be there. I played there seven years there, I played with Paul Pierce there, I know how true Celtics are. I don't think Kyrie's yet a true Celtic and believes he's a true Celtic."

