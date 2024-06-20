Antoine Griezmann: “Whether you have Mbappé or not makes a big difference.”

Speaking at France’s pre-match press conference at Leipzig’s Staduim, Antoine Griezmann spoke about the potential absence of Kylian Mbappé, who is still uncertain to start for Les Bleus against the Netherlands tomorrow following a notorious nose-break against Austria. The following was transcribed by RMC Sport.

“Kylian is doing very well, although his nose is a little swollen, began the Atletico Madrid man when asked about the condition of his captain – who was not present at France’s pre-game press conference. “We’ll see until the last moment, depending on how he feels, said Griezmann.

When asked about the possibility of playing without Kylian Mbappé, the Frenchman said “The whole team has to adapt. But I don’t know if he’ll play. He’s one of the best players in the world, whether you have him or not makes a huge difference.”

“You always have to adapt in football. No matter what happens tomorrow, we’ll have to adapt for everyone, and that has to be our strength too.”

Griezmann not happy with personal performance against Austria

Speaking about his own performance in France’s 1-0 win over Austria in their opening game of Euro 2024, Griezmann felt he could have done better. “I try to find space. I was less in the heart of the game, trying to link up with my strikers. I wasn’t very good. We’ve got a game tomorrow. I hope to get more touches on the ball.”

GFFN | George Boxall