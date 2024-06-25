Antoine Griezmann ‘disappointed and frustrated’ by Didier Deschamps’ decision to drop him

Antoine Griezmann (33) is yet to find his rhythm in Euro 2024. Didier Deschamps described the Atletico Madrid forward’s performance against the Netherlands earlier this week as “not his best match in blue”. In response, Griezmann is expected to be rested in Les Bleus’ final group-stage match, against Poland – a decision that has irked the vice-captain, according to a report from L’Équipe.

“He has had a busy season. In high-intensity matches, in the heart of the midfield, it isn’t easy,” said Deschamps in a pre-match press conference, attended by Get French Football News on the eve of France’s match against Poland in Dortmund. The manager was seemingly alluding to physical fatigue, justifying his choice to drop Griezmann, as is expected.

However, L’Équipe understands that this choice has not gone down well with Griezmann, who has been left “disappointed” and “frustrated” by Deschamps’ choice. The vice-captain doesn’t believe that he is suffering physically from the close run of matches and therefore doesn’t feel the need to be rested.

GFFN | Luke Entwistle