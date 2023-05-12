Antoine Green signs rookie deal with Deroit Lions

Former North Carolina Tar Heels wide receiver Antoine Green is taking the next step in his football career as he looks to make an impact in the NFL with the Detroit Lions.

Green was the last draft pick for the Lions in the 2023 NFL draft as the team selected him in the seventh round at the end of April. He was one of four UNC players drafted and should have a shot in Detroit to work his way into the receiver rotation. On Thursday, Green officially became a member of the Lions when he signed his rookie deal.

Green’s deal is four years and is worth $3.956M and comes with a $110,760 signing bonus.

#Lions agree to terms with seventh-round wide receiver Antoine Green, per a league source — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) May 10, 2023

Green spent five seasons at North Carolina, catching 90 passes for 1,710 yards and 15 touchdowns. In his first three years, he was buried on the depth chart as he had to play behind Dazz Newsome, Dyami Brown and Josh Downs. Green had a breakout year in 2021, finishing with 31 receptions for 612 yards and 5 touchdowns.

In 2022, Green caught 43 passes for 798 yards and found the endzone 3 times.

