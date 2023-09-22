Antoine Dupont news live: Injury update on France captain as Australia prepare for crunch game against Wales

France holds its breath after Antoine Dupont’s injury sustained in the 96-0 thrashing of Namibia with their Rugby World Cup hopes set to take a considerable blow.

Dupont went off with a potential serious facial injury in the Marseille clash and was taken to hospital with Fabien Galthie’s decision to keep his captain and star scrum half on the field, despite a 54-point half-time lead, brought into question.

Now the French Rugby Federation has confirmed that Dupont suffered a facial fracture, but said in a statement that he will remain with the squad while specialists determine the exact length of the World Cup star’s unavailability.

15:26 , Sports Staff

Namibia captain Johan Deysel has apologised to Antoine Dupont following a head-on-head collision that has left the France star’s Rugby World Cup campaign in doubt.

Dupont suffered a facial fracture during France’s record 96-0 win against Namibia in Marseille.

Deysel’s yellow card for the collision, with France leading 54-0, was upgraded to red following a review by the television match official.

The French Rugby Federation confirmed the extent of Dupont’s injury on Friday, but said it was uncertain how long the scrum-half will be unavailable for.

Deysel said: “I would like to extend my best wishes to Antoine Dupont. Clearly, I meant no harm.

“Everything happened very quickly and I couldn’t get my head out of the way quick enough, resulting in a head clash. I know the rules and immediately knew that I was at fault.

“I spoke with Fabien Galthie (France head coach) immediately after the match and sent my best wishes and apologies to Antoine, both personally and via the France team doctor.

“He is a great player and person, and I wish him a speedy recovery.”

Antoine Dupont receives treatment during France’s game against Namibia (Daniel Cole/AP) (AP)

France attack coach Laurent Labit reacts to Antoine Dupont’s injury

10:25 , Harry Latham-Coyle

On the squad having suffered so many injuries:

“A World Cup is a long journey. The players prepared for a lot of injuries. That’s inherent in our sport. In our minds, Antoine hasn’t finished the competition yet. We’re hoping for good news in the next three days. He’s still in hospital, but he’ll be discharged later today to recuperate and see the specialist.”

On whether Maxime Lucu will inevitably replace Antoine Dupont, given his experience:

“We have three days to recover before looking ahead to the Italy match in a fortnight’s time. We’re going to do what we always do. We’ll get together to decide on the best team based on the strategy we’ve chosen for this match. Both Baptiste [Couilloud] and Maxime will be able to start. We’ll think about it after looking at our opponents.”

On whether it’s worth taking the risk of playing Antoine Dupont given the exceptional nature of the event:

“Yes, it’s a very important competition, almost the sporting event of a lifetime for some. It’s a World Cup on home soil with a team that can claim overall victory. This is obviously a factor that should weigh heavily when the decision is made. But the final choice will depend on the surgeon and Antoine. The specialist knows who Antoine Dupont is and he’s aware of what he’s playing in.”

(AFP via Getty Images)

Antoine Dupont taken to hospital as France suffer major World Cup blow

15:30 , Harry Latham-Coyle

France have sustained a major blow to their hopes of a home Rugby World Cup triumph after captain Antoine Dupont suffered a facial fracture.

Dupont was taken to hospital after leaving the field after a head-to-head collision during the second half of the hosts’ record win over Namibia.

And the French Rugby Federation confirmed the concerning news: “Antoine Dupont has suffered a maxillo-zygomatic fracture. A specialist surgical opinion has been requested to determine the exact length of the player’s unavailability. Antoine Dupont remains with the France squad.”

The scrum-half, regarded by most as the best player in the world, was hit by the top of Johan Deysel’s head, with the Namibia centre’s yellow card upgraded to red on review.

While the incident happened early in the second half, Fabien Galthie’s decision to keep his star man on despite a sizeable 54-point halftime advantage may be scrutinised with Dupont now expected to miss at least some of France’s potential run to the final.

Antoine Dupont taken to hospital as France suffer major World Cup blow

Antoine Dupont offered hope of speedy return by Brad Barritt

12:49 , Jack Rathborn

Every rugby fan, around the world is rooting to see the “maestro” Antoine Dupont back at the RWC!

What a player!🙏

Fear not rugby world, where there’s a will, there’s a way!🤞

Try spare a thought for Johan Deysel, he will be gutted & take responsibility, but not intentional. pic.twitter.com/cQzuxwM9V7 — Brad Barritt (@bradbarritt) September 22, 2023

Australia team news vs Wales

11:42 , Reuters

Eddie Jones has made three changes to his starting team for the clash against Wales, including dropping flyhalf Carter Gordon and openside flanker Fraser McReight to the bench.

“Just feel we needed to properly freshen up the team,” Jones said. “Carter’s had an opportunity, struggled a bit against Fiji and I thought that it’s best for him to finish the game for us.”

Tate McDermott returns at scrumhalf after missing the loss to Fiji with concussion and will link up with Ben Donaldson, who moves forward from fullback, in a new halves combination.

“He attacks the line well, Ben,” Jones said. “Against Wales ... if we can get quick ruck ball, we need a team that can attack the line.”

Andrew Kellaway, one of the more experienced backs in a young squad, will make his World Cup debut at fullback.

Jones reacted to Australia losing the battle of the breakdown against Fiji by re-jigging his back row, moving Tom Hooper from blindside to openside and handing Rob Leota the number six shirt.

Veteran flyhalf Quade Cooper and 125-cap openside Michael Hooper were two of the most surprising omissions from the World Cup squad but Jones denied that he had not fully explained leaving them out.

“I think I’ve been very clear about the fact that I’ve been brought in to change Australian Rugby,” he said.

“I’ve made no bones about that ... and we’ve needed to move players on.”

Hooker Dave Porecki lines up in an unchanged front five and again replaces the injured Will Skelton as captain with Jones explaining that he wanted vice-captain McDermott to focus on his game.

“We’ve got an opportunity to show on Sunday whether we can fight and really grind out to get the result we need to get and I’m confident we can,” said Jones.

Team: 15-Andrew Kellaway, 14-Mark Nawaqanitawase, 13-Jordan Petaia, 12-Samu Kerevi, 11-Marika Koroibete, 10-Ben Donaldson, 9-Tate McDermott, 8-Rob Valetini, 7-Tom Hooper, 6-Rob Leota, 5-Richie Arnold, 4-Nick Frost, 3-James Slipper, 2-David Porecki (captain), 1-Angus Bell

Replacements: 16-Matt Faessler, 17-Blake Schoupp, 18-Pone Fa’amausili, 19-Matt Philip, 20-Fraser McReight, 21-Nic White, 22-Carter Gordon, 23-Suliasi Vunivalu.

11:33 , Reuters

Australia coach Eddie Jones accepts that his job will be on the line if the Wallabies lose to Wales on Sunday and crash out of the World Cup at the pool stage for the first time.

A first loss to Fiji in nearly seven decades last week has left Australia’s campaign on life support heading into the Pool C match at OL stadium. Jones’s record in his second stint as coach stands at one win from seven tests.

“I can’t apologise any more guys. I’m really sorry we haven’t had better results,” Jones told reporters after naming his team on Friday.

“But we’re trying to create a team that creates dreams for Australian Rugby. We’re not trying to be a mediocre team, right? We want to be a really good team and to be a really good team there’s some pain and there’s some failure involved.

“At the end of the World Cup, there’s going to be a review,” he added. “And given the results we’ve had, then maybe Australian Rugby doesn’t want to keep me. That’s the reality of the job I live in.”

Scotland make four changes for crucial Tonga clash

11:21 , Jamie Braidwood

In other World Cup news, Scotland coach Gregor Townsend has made four changes for the game in Nice, which the side must win if they want to keep alive hopes of a quarter-final place.

Winger Kyle Steyn joins Scotland’s starting lineup for the Rugby World Cup Pool B clash with Tonga on Sunday, hoping for a repeat of the happy memories of the last time he played the Pacific islanders.

Steyn, who scored four tries when Scotland beat Tonga 61-14 in a friendly in November 2021, replaces Darcy Graham following the 18-3 loss to South Africa in Scotland’s group opener.

Chris Harris comes in at centre in the place of Huw Jones but will wear the number 13 jersey, with Sione Tuipulotu moving to 12, while Scott Cummings takes over from Grant Gilchrist at lock.

In the other change, prop Rory Sutherland stands in for Pierre Schoeman.

Danny Care also offers his take on France potentially losing Antoine Dupont

11:13 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A bit of scrum half solidarity from Danny Care, with the England veteran sending his best to a fellow nine. ““I echo what Kev said, we all send him our best.

“In the World Cup, you want to see the best players, Antoine is the best player in the world so we want to see him back there in a French shirt.

“One thing we know about him is he is tough and if he is able he will be back in a French shirt. I saw the way they played last night with him fizzing around and he is pretty special, so for the tournament I want to see the best players playing so we wish him a speedy recovery.”

France have confirmed that Antoine Dupont suffered a fractured cheekbone against Namibia.



France have confirmed that Antoine Dupont suffered a fractured cheekbone against Namibia.

Further assessment is required to determine when he will return to action but he remains with the French squad for now.

England defence coach Kevin Sinfield sends well wishes to Antoine Dupont

10:53 , Harry Latham-Coyle

“First of all, on behalf of everyone connected with England rugby, we’d like to pass on our best wishes to Antoine and hope for a speedy recovery. I am disappointed for the competition at this point. We have no doubt he will be back. World class players like that get themselves right very, very quickly. I’m sure he is doing everything he can.

“With a facial fracture, there will be a period of time [where he is out] but we’ve seen players play with them before. I suspect he will back on his feet and back available very, very soon. We wish him all the best.”

Who could replace Antoine Dupoint for France?

10:45 , Jack Rathborn

Maxime Lucu is the obvious replacement for Antoine Dupont at scrumhalf.

But France also have Baptiste Couilloud who can step in.

Couilloud grabbed a try seconds after coming on for Dupont in the rout of Namibia.

France ‘worried’ about Antoine Dupont injury

10:31 , Jack Rathborn

“We are worried. We were happy with the match but it has been a rough night. But we’re not going to overthink it for now, we are waiting for the surgeon’s opinion, which will determine the length of Antoine’s unavailability. We have 48 or 72 hours to wait,” assistant coach Laurent Labit said.

“We’re hoping that he can continue. We’re now waiting to see what he can or cannot do, when he can go back to training. But it’s sure we ended this match with a bitter taste in our mouths.”

France attack coach Laurent Labit reacts to Antoine Dupont’s injury

10:15 , Harry Latham-Coyle

On how the squad is coping with Antoine Dupont’s injury:

“We’re like everyone else. We’re worried, we were happy with the match but it was a difficult evening for us. We’re not making any plans too soon. A surgeon will tell us more about Antoine’s availability. We’ll wait another 48 or 72 hours and then we’ll know more.”

On how hopeful he is of seeing Antoine Dupont again at Rugby World Cup 2023:

“We’’re going to give ourselves two or three days to get the opinion of a competent person who will tell us exactly what’s going on. It will then be up to Antoine and the surgeon to make the decision. We can’t think too far ahead.

“We have three scrum-halves, and Baptiste Couilloud made an excellent start yesterday. Maxime Lucu has been with us for a long time. We’ll see. We’re looking ahead to the Italy game and we’ll be going there with our best team.”

On Antoine Dupont’s current state of mind:

“Antoine certainly imagined the worst before the first examinations. After the initial tests, Fabien [Galthié, head coach] went to see him. Today, we’re just waiting for the appointment with the specialist to see what he can or can’t do, and when he can return to training. That’s what Antoine is focusing on at the moment.”

Antoine Dupont in action for France against Namibia

10:05 , Jack Rathborn

France’s Antoine Dupont in action against Namibia (REUTERS)

France’s Antoine Dupont receives treatment after taking a knock to the head (AP)

France’s Antoine Dupont receives treatment after taking a knock to the head (REUTERS)

Antoine Dupont suffers facial fracture after dangerous tackle

09:59 , Jack Rathborn

The challenge on Dupont will leave French fans seething.

Just another example of poor challenges at this World Cup.

Shit the bed Dupont looks properly hurt. Surprised he was playing tonight, it’s a red card all day long and we hope it’s not too serious for Dupont. We want to see the best player in the world on the biggest stage.



pic.twitter.com/phJgM4Sa2W — Andy Goode (@AndyGoode10) September 21, 2023

Antoine Dupont suffers facial fracture

09:39 , Harry Latham-Coyle

This really is such a shame for Dupont, who was back to his brilliant best last night before injury. This was a thing of absolute beauty to tee up Louis Bielle-Biarrey, dropping it in the bucket off his weaker foot while taking a clattering.

Unreal from Dupont 🔥



Unreal from Dupont 🔥

France's scrum-half with an-inch perfect kick to find Louis Bielle-Biarrey 🇫🇷

Antoine Dupont suffers facial fracture

09:21 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Of course, there’s always the Imanol Harinordoquy approach, too.

Imanol Harinordoquy wore a makeshift mask to protect a broken nose (Getty Images)

Antoine Dupont suffers facial fracture

09:18 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Brad Barritt once played for Saracens in a Champions Cup quarter final five days after undergoing surgery on a fractured cheekbone, but you’d think France will be more cautious with Dupont. Some reports suggest a four-to-six week recovery - could the France captain back for the semi-finals, perhaps?

France attack coach Laurent Labit on how long Antoine Dupont

09:10 , Harry Latham-Coyle

“We will leave the time for two-three days to have the opinion of a specialist,” Labit has said this morning at France’s day-after debrief press conference. “It’s Antoine and the surgeon who will make the decision.”

(AFP via Getty Images)

France’s scrum half options afte Antoine Dupont’s injury

09:02 , Harry Latham-Coyle

So while we await confirmation of the prognosis of Antoine Dupont’s injury, it’s worth considering France’s options at scrum half. Baptiste Serin has been something of a cause celebre for French fans after his impressive Top 14 form, but it seems highly unlikely that Dupont will be replaced in the squad if there is even half a chance of him featuring again. That means it’s likely to be Maxime Lucu and Baptiste Couilloud running the show for the next few weeks - Lucu has been Galthie’s preferred back-up to Dupont for most of the run-up to this World Cup, but Couilloud is arguably more talented and might be more of a like-for-like replacement.

(Getty Images)

Antoine Dupoint suffered facial fracture, confirms French Federation

09:00 , Jack Rathborn

Antoine Dupoint suffered a facial fracture in the thrashing of Namibia last night, confirms the French Rugby Federation.

“Antoine Dupont has suffered a maxillo-zygomatic fracture. A specialist surgical opinion has been requested to determine the exact length of the player’s unavailability. Antoine Dupont remains with the France squad,” the FFR said in a statement.

French media hold out hope Antoine Dupont could return for semi-finals

08:50 , Jack Rathborn

The French media is already holding out hope Antoine Dupont could return for France at the semi-final stages at the Rugby World Cup.

To lose their talisman, in a home World Cup, is the stuff of nightmares for Les Bleus, in their greatest chance yet to conquer the rugby world.

But Rugby Rama have reported a very conservative timeframe for Dupont to be back for the semi-finals, should France advance, although the exact nature of the injury is still to be confirmed.

Antoine Dupont taken to hospital with suspected fractured jaw

07:42 , Harry Latham-Coyle

France have sustained a major blow to their hopes of a home Rugby World Cup triumph after captain Antoine Dupont suffered a suspected facial fracture.

Dupont was taken to hospital after leaving the field after a head-to-head collision during the second half of the hosts’ record win over Namibia.

The scrum-half, regarded by most as the best player in the world, was hit by the top of Johan Deysel’s head, with the Namibia centre’s yellow card upgraded to red on review.

While the incident happened early in the second half, Fabien Galthie’s decision to keep his star man on despite a sizeable 54-point halftime advantage may be scrutinised with Dupont now expected to miss at least some of France’s potential run to the final.

“There’s a suspicion of a crack or fracture in his jaw,” Galthie said after the 96-0 thrashing. “He’s gone for tests. We’ll wait for the results before moving forward.”

More here:

Antoine Dupont taken to hospital as France suffer major World Cup blow

France rack up record score in huge Rugby World Cup win over Namibia

Thursday 21 September 2023 23:00 , Karl Matchett

Rampant France demolished Namibia 96-0, with Damian Penaud plundering a hat-trick of tries as the hosts set a new record score to maintain their perfect start to the Rugby World Cup.

However, the victors saw captain Antoine Dupont go off with a potential serious facial injury in the Marseille clash.

Full report:

France rack up record score in huge Rugby World Cup win over Namibia

Next up - Uruguay and Italy

Thursday 21 September 2023 22:55 , Karl Matchett

A tough night for Namibia, who had a couple of chances but were overwhelmed in all areas by a fully firing French side.

Namibia will face Uruguay in their next match next Wednesday. France will face the anxious wait to discover the extent of Dupont’s injury but have two weeks until their next match which will be against Italy.

France - record broken at half time

Thursday 21 September 2023 22:47 , Karl Matchett

Not only did France set their highest-ever RWC score at full time and score their 200th try, but they were also setting records at half time.

54 - 54 points is @FranceRugby's biggest halftime lead in a men's Test match, while it's the 3rd biggest halftime lead by any team in a men's @rugbyworldcup match after New Zealand in 1995 (84-3 v 🇯🇵 ) and Australia in 2003 (69-0 v 🇳🇦). Barrage.

Brilliance from Bielle-Biarrey

Thursday 21 September 2023 22:27 , Imogen Ainsworth

As well has his two tries, Bielle-Biarrey’s quick reactions and game-reading ability also set Danty up to score his first try. The 20-year-old is really impressing at the RWC and is proving to be a strong asset to the French team.

REACTION - FULL TIME France 96 - 0 Namibia

Thursday 21 September 2023 22:20 , Imogen Ainsworth

Damien Penaud is awarded player of the match and gives his thoughts on their record-breaking win.

FULL TIME France 96 - 0 Namibia

Thursday 21 September 2023 22:06 , Sports staff

One negative from an otherwise astonishing night for France.

FULL TIME France 96 - 0 Namibia

Thursday 21 September 2023 21:51 , Imogen Ainsworth

Wow, what a performance from France! 14 tries in Marseille and the home fans are loving it!

Unfortunately now hearing French captain Dupont is off to hospital to check for a possible cheek fracture after the head collision with Deysel.

France hit new heights with a record-breaking 96 points against Namibia, the most points they've ever scored at a World Cup 🔥

FRANCE PENALTY TRY! France 96 - 0 Namibia 79mins

Thursday 21 September 2023 21:51 , Imogen Ainsworth

Jason Benade collapses the maul and gets shown a yellow card. France awarded the penalty try so no conversion from Ramos this time! Namibia down to 13 players.

FRANCE TRY! France 89 - 0 Namibia 76 mins

Thursday 21 September 2023 21:47 , Imogen Ainsworth

Jaminet gets the next try in the corner! But it’s Ramos who gives France their highest total score at a World Cup with the conversion! Funnily enough (well, not for Namibia) the last record stood from when they previously played Namibia in 2007 and beat them 87-10, and it’s also their biggest RWC winning margin.

Ramos receives treatment France 82 - 0 Namibia 73 mins

Thursday 21 September 2023 21:43 , Imogen Ainsworth

Ramos receives some medical attention and has his knee iced but stays on the pitch.

FRANCE TRY! France 82 - 0 Namibia 68mins

Thursday 21 September 2023 21:38 , Imogen Ainsworth

Ollivon gets his second as he deceives the defence on the wing with a simple dummy as he looks to be passing to Bielle-Biarrey and France make it the length of the pitch again. It’s their 200th World Cup try and Ollivon takes the honours. Ramos snaffles more points again with the conversion.

FRANCE TRY! France 75 - 0 Namibia 64 min

Thursday 21 September 2023 21:34 , Imogen Ainsworth

And they do just that! Bielle-Biarrey puts on the pace and gets his second score, running most of the pitch on the way! Ramos converts yet again.

Namibian winger Greyling initially provides a threat as he makes a break but as he kicks the ball away France get back on track. It looked like the best opportunity so far for Namibia to score but France are there again to destroy their hopes and extend the already-damning scoreline.

Namibia penalised in the scrum France 68- 0 Namibia 61 mins

Thursday 21 September 2023 21:32 , Imogen Ainsworth

Namibia concede a penalty for standing up in the scrum. France have become slightly flat compared to the electric first half and will be looking to reignite their scoring.

Namibia to the corner France 68 - 0 Namibia 59 mins

Thursday 21 September 2023 21:29 , Imogen Ainsworth

Namibia have the penalty and Cliven Loubser kicks to the corner, France get the turnover though in the maul and spoil Namibia’s chances again.

Injury pause France 68 - 0 Namibia 56 mins

Thursday 21 September 2023 21:26 , Imogen Ainsworth

A slight pause to the match as Paul Boudehent receives treatment for an injury suffered as he got his head on the wrong side of the tackle and goes down. The match restarts with a Namibia scrum

FRANCE TRY! France 68 -0 Namibia 54 mins

Thursday 21 September 2023 21:22 , Imogen Ainsworth

Penaud gets a hattrick! Ramos with the extras again. Jaminet should have released a pass earlier on for the winger but he eventually gets the ball and is away for his third.

TRY DENIED France 61 - 0 Namibia 49 mins

Thursday 21 September 2023 21:17 , Imogen Ainsworth

A late tackle off the ball from Reda Wardi on Namibia’s Jacques Theron denies Couilloud’s try as the opposite scrum-half is delayed in getting to the next ruck.

FRANCE TRY! France 66 - 0 Namibia 49 mins

Thursday 21 September 2023 21:14 , Imogen Ainsworth

Interception from Couilloud who sprints away and he swiftly gets a second!

(UPGRADED) RED CARD France 61 - 0 Namibia

Thursday 21 September 2023 21:14 , Imogen Ainsworth

No mitigation for Deysel and the captain will miss the rest of the match, possibly more.

FRANCE TRY! France 61 -0 Naminia 46 mins

Thursday 21 September 2023 21:12 , Imogen Ainsworth

Dupont’s replacement Baptiste Couilloud has an immediate impact and France get their first score of the second half, the ninth of the match. Ramos converts again!

NO TRY, YELLOW CARD France 54 - 0 Namibia 44mins

Thursday 21 September 2023 21:10 , Imogen Ainsworth

Captain Johan Deysel is yellow-carded for head-on-head contact in the build-up to Rossouw crossing the line. The score is removed and Dupont goes off for a HIA, which sees both captains leave the pitch, although for different reasons. The card has gone to off-field review and Deysel will wait to discover his fate.

Johan Deysel clatters Antoine Dupont 🤕



Johan Deysel clatters Antoine Dupont 🤕

It's upgraded to a red 🟥

NAMIBIA TRY! France 54 - 5 Namibia 43 mins

Thursday 21 September 2023 21:08 , Imogen Ainsworth

Divan Rossouw gets the ball down but we’re going to TMO...

Namibia scrum France 54 - 0 Namibia 43 mins

Thursday 21 September 2023 21:08 , Imogen Ainsworth

Ramos gifts Namibia a scrum with as the ball goes dead from his kick.

Replacements France 54 - 0 Namibia 40 mins

Thursday 21 September 2023 21:07 , Imogen Ainsworth

France on: Romain Taofifenua, Dorian Aldegheri, Reda Wardi

France off: Cameron Woki, Uini Atonio, Cyril Baille

Namibia on: PJ Van Lill

Namibia off: Mahepisa Tjeriko

SECOND HALF France 54 - 0 Namibia

Thursday 21 September 2023 21:03 , Imogen Ainsworth

And we’re underway again as Jalibert kicks off the second half. Will it be another eight tries in this half?!

TRY SCORERS - FIRST HALF

Thursday 21 September 2023 20:58 , Imogen Ainsworth

Tries from the following in the first half: Penaud (x2), Danty (2), Ollivon, Flament, Dupont, Bielle-Biarrey

HALF TIME France 54 -0 Namibia

Thursday 21 September 2023 20:49 , Imogen Ainsworth

A stunning performance from France who were taking no chances after a shaky game against Uruguay last week. They’re a different beast this week and have no doubt been galvanised by a massive home crowd who have witnessed an eight-try first half.

FRANCE TRY! France 54 - 0 Namibia 40 mins

Thursday 21 September 2023 20:48 , Imogen Ainsworth

Another ridiculous score on the stroke of half-time! Dupont takes a quick tap-and-go penalty and delivers a perfect crossfield kick to young winger Louis Bielle-Biarrey who collects with ease in the corner. Really impressive stuff and the crowd are loving it. Ramos narrowly gets the conversion from the wide angle.

Unreal from Dupont 🔥



Unreal from Dupont 🔥

France's scrum-half with an-inch perfect kick to find Louis Bielle-Biarrey 🇫🇷

FRANCE TRY! France 47 - 0 Namibia 37 mins

Thursday 21 September 2023 20:45 , Imogen Ainsworth

France turn the ball over and it’s Penaud with the break but he selflessly passes to his captain on his right and Dupont finishes the score, another well-worked try for the home side and France are really pushing on here. Ramos adds another conversion.

Wasted lineout for Namibia. France 40 - 0 Namibia 35 mins

Thursday 21 September 2023 20:42 , Imogen Ainsworth

It’s another wasted opportunity from the set piece, this time five metres out, for Namibia and they’re pushed back by France.

FRANCE TRY! France 40 - 0 Namibia 32 mins

Thursday 21 September 2023 20:40 , Imogen Ainsworth

They do eventually get their next try and it’s scored by Thibaud Flament after an offload from Anthony Jelonch who reads the game well to release his teammate for a well-worked try. Ramos with the conversion again.

No try for France. France 33- 0 Namibia 30 mins

Thursday 21 September 2023 20:39 , Imogen Ainsworth

The ball goes from Mauvaka to Jelonch who looks to have scored, but a replay from TMO Joy Neville shows the ball has gone forward from the hooker and the score isn’t awarded.

FRANCE TRY! France 33 - 0 Namibia 25 mins

Thursday 21 September 2023 20:30 , Imogen Ainsworth

Danty gets a second, what a return he’s having! Dupont is delivered the ball from Cameron Woki at the lineout and passes to Danty who crosses the line for the team’s fifth. Ramos again from the tee.

France in control. France 26 - 0 Namibia 24 mins

Thursday 21 September 2023 20:28 , Imogen Ainsworth

France brimming with confidence here, slick no-look passes are delivered with pinpoint accuracy and they are thoroughly in control in Marseille. A stark contrast to their performance against Uruguay last week.

FRANCE TRY! France 19- 0 Namibia 17 mins

Thursday 21 September 2023 20:21 , Imogen Ainsworth

Ollivon dots down after some slick passes between teammates including Dupont and Jalibert who flicks the ball inside before Ollivon delivered the ball with ease and dots down. France have a third within under 20 minutes and Ramos adds the conversion.

🇫🇷 C'EST MAGNIFIQUE 🇫🇷



🇫🇷 C'EST MAGNIFIQUE 🇫🇷

You're going to want to watch this... And stick around for the replays 💯

FRANCE TRY! France 10 - 0 Namibia 9 mins

Thursday 21 September 2023 20:11 , Imogen Ainsworth

Youngster Louis Bielle-Biarrey does the work to race to the ball after a kick and keep it in play with an impressive pass to Danty and the returning centre scores.

FRANCE TRY! France 5 - 0 Namibia 6 mins

Thursday 21 September 2023 20:08 , Imogen Ainsworth

Damian Penaud is at it again and scores in the corner after collecting a kick from Dupont after the build-up play from the lineout. Ramos misses the conversion.

🔥🇫🇷 Name a better duo then Antoine Dupont and Damian Penaud... We'll wait

KICK OFF! France 0 - 0 Namibia

Thursday 21 September 2023 20:02 , Imogen Ainsworth

Cliven Loubser gets the match underway and Namibia immediately put pressure on full-back Thomas Ramos who kicks the ball out. The visitors have a lineout but France soon gain possession.

Welcome to France vs Namibia

Thursday 21 September 2023 19:02 , Imogen Ainsworth

Good evening and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of this evening’s Rugby World Cup matches.

Hosts France travel to Stade Vélodrome in Marseille where they will meet Pool A opponents Namibia, who currently sit bottom of the table. Stay tuned for live coverage including team news, quotes, and match updates.