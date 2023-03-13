Antoine Davis' pursuit of Pete Marvich's record ends with Detroit Mercy left out of CBI

"Pistol" Pete Maravich's men's college basketball career scoring record will continue to live.

Detroit Mercy isn't among the 16 teams going to the College Basketball Invitational, meaning Antoine Davis will finish his college basketball career four points shy of breaking the former LSU star's career record of 3,667 points.

The Titans lost on March 2 in the quarterfinals of the Horizon League tournament against top-seeded Youngstown State to finish 14-19. Davis, who needed 26 points to pass Maravich, finished with 22 points and missed his last seven shot attempts.

But afterward, the CBI's Twitter site posted a tweet of a map showing how long it took to drive from Detroit Mercy to the tournament site in Daytona Beach, Florida. The tournament organizers also reached out to the school, according to The Detroit News.

Here is the 2023 bracket pic.twitter.com/kY7VNLvTOB — The CBI (@CBITourney) March 13, 2023

That prompted an outcry among sports columnists, and Maravich's son, Jaeson, told The News that though he had no issue with Davis, he disagreed with the thought that the CBI would invite Detroit Mercy.

"I think it's an extremely cheap and shameful attempt to break an all-time record," he told the newspaper. "He had five years to break it."

The invitational, which runs March 18-21, is for teams that don't make the NCAA Tournament or the NIT. It requires a $27,500 entry fee.

Which teams are in the College Basketball Invitational?

Here are the first-round matchups for the CBI. All times are Eastern.

Saturday, March 18

No. 1 Indiana State (22-12) vs. No. 16 USC Upstate (16-15), 11 a.m.

No. 4 Southern Utah (22-12) vs. No. 13 North Alabama (18-14), 1 p.m.

No. 2 San Jose State (20-13) vs. No. 15 Southern Indiana (16-16), 3:30 p.m.

No. 3 Charlotte (18-14) vs. No. 14 Western Carolina (18-15), 5:30 p.m.

Sunday, March 19

No. 8 Eastern Kentucky (20-13) vs. No. 9 Cleveland State (21-13), 11 a.m.

No. 5 Duquesne (20-12) vs. No. 12 Rice (18-15), 1 p.m.

No. 7 Tarleton State (17-16) vs. No. 10 Radford (19-14), 3:30 p.m.

No. 6 Stetson (17-13) vs. No. 11 Milwaukee (21-11), 5:30 p.m.

Contributing: Scooby Axson, USA TODAY; Anthony Kristensen, Evansville Courier & Press

