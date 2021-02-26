Antoine Davis dominates as Detroit Mercy basketball advances to Horizon League quarters

Robert Morris needed seven players to get to 24 points in the first half. Detroit Mercy basketball needed one: junior guard Antoine Davis, who broke the 20-point mark for the 13th consecutive game with 24 on 9-for-15 shooting (with six 3-pointers on 10 tries). before the half as UDM built a 36-24 lead. The No. 5-seeded Titans (12-9, 11-6 Horizon) advanced to the Horizon League quarterfinals with their 83-73 win — their 11th in 13 games since the start of 2021 — over RMU at Calihan Hall on Thursday.

Detroit Mercy Titans guard Antoine Davis (0) dribbles against Oakland Golden Grizzlies during the first half at Oakland University in Auburn Hills, Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019.

The Titans will face No. 4-seed Northern Kentucky at 7 p.m. Tuesday in Highland Heights, Kentucky. The winner of that game will advance to the conference semifinals in Indianapolis on March 8. Thursday’s victory was the first for Detroit Mercy in the Horizon League tournament since 2016. (UDM was ineligible for the conference tournament and all postseason play last season.)

Davis, who entered Thursday ranked third in the NCAA scoring at 23.3 points a game, topped his average with a 3-pointer with 19 seconds remaining in the first half. He finished with 46 points Thursday, adding five assists, two steals and a rebound.

The Titans’ victory wasn’t a one-man show, however, as Bul Kuol hit two 3-pointers en route to 14 points. Kuol also had seven rebounds, and Chris Brandon added 13 rebounds and 10 points for the Titans.

MAC men

Miami (Ohio) 74, Western Michigan 66: The Redhawks blew this one open with a 16-7 run in the final 5:31. B. Artis White led the Broncos (4-14, 3-10 MAC) with 20 points, Greg Lee scored 18 and Titus Wright had a double-double (10 points, 10 rebounds).

Ohio 86, Eastern Michigan 67: The Eagles, who haven’t beaten a Division I team since Jan. 9, fell again after falling behind 39-26 in the first half. Ty Groce led EMU (4-1, 1-10 MAC) with 18 points and added six rebounds, three assists and three steals in 39 minutes. Bryce McBride had 17 points in 26 minutes off the bench.

Buffalo 85, Central Michigan 73: The Chips (6-14, 2-11 MAC) lost their seventh straight over a stretch that also includes four postponements. Caleb Huffman led CMU with 24 points on 10-for-22 shooting, but hit just one of six 3-point attempts; likewise, the Chips shot 35% from beyond the arc.

