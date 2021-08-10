Antios Therapeutics Appoints Catherine Coffey Ross as VP, Medical Affairs

Antios Therapeutics Inc.
ATLANTA, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Antios Therapeutics, Inc. (“Antios”) today announced the appointment of Catherine Coffey Ross as Vice President, Medical Affairs. Ms. Coffey Ross’ appointment was driven by the significant progress of the Company’s lead asset, ATI-2173, a unique Active Site Polymerase Inhibitor Nucleoside (ASPIN), which is in Phase 2 clinical development as a potential backbone treatment in a functional curative regimen for chronic hepatitis B (HBV) infection.

“We have recently presented compelling proof-of-concept data from our Phase 1b clinical trial of ATI-2173 in chronic HBV patients and have fully enrolled our Phase 2a HBV clinical program,” said Gregory Mayes, chief executive officer of Antios. “Catherine has extensive experience in early commercialization including the development and execution of a brand’s medical and marketing strategy. We are fortunate to have such an accomplished leader join Antios.”

Ms. Coffey Ross has more than 25 years of experience with global pharmaceutical companies, developing and executing medical marketing plans for antiviral products, including programs for hepatitis C (HCV). She joins Antios following a distinguished 17-year career at Abbott Labs and then AbbVie where she served as an integral part of the HCV franchise in various roles helping to bring multiple products through preclinical development, FDA approval, and launch. Ms. Coffey Ross held positions of increasing responsibility where she eventually rose to Marketing Director, US Commercial HCV. She was responsible for the professional and medical marketing for AbbVie’s HCV franchise, including the successful launch of MAVYRET®, which in 2020 was ranked by FiercePharma as the most successful launch since 2017. During her tenure, Ms. Coffey Ross helped make AbbVie a leader in HCV therapeutics, leading external engagement and medical education. Prior to joining AbbVie, she held medical marketing positions at Roche Pharmaceuticals, Bristol-Myers Squibb and Merck & Co. Ms. Coffey Ross earned her B.Sc. in Dietetics from Texas Christian University in Fort Worth Texas where she practiced as a critical care dietitian at Baylor All Saints Hospital.

“Developing and bringing to market best-in-class antiviral therapies for patients and physicians has been the focus of my career,” said Ms. Coffey Ross. “Antios’ novel ASPIN, ATI-2173, has the potential to be the backbone of a cure for HBV, and would represent an unprecedented therapeutic advancement. I am very excited to be a part of this team and look forward to helping drive our efforts to eliminate this serious global health problem.”

About ATI-2173
ATI-2173 is a novel, orally administered, liver-targeted Active Site Polymerase Inhibitor Nucleotide (ASPIN) molecule designed to deliver the 5’-monophosphate of clevudine to the liver. This L-nucleoside’s active 5’-triphosphate has unique antiviral properties as a non-competitive, non-chain terminating HBV polymerase inhibitor that distorts the active site of HBV polymerase resulting in potent HBV antiviral activity and extended off-treatment suppression of HBV DNA. ATI-2173 targets the liver, delivering high levels of the unique 5’- triphosphate while limiting systemic exposure to the parent L-nucleoside. ATI-2173 has the potential to become an integral part of a curative combination regimen for chronic hepatitis B.

About Antios Therapeutics Inc.
Antios Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative therapies to treat and cure viral diseases. Antios is currently developing ATI-2173, aiming to provide chronic hepatitis B infected patients with a curative combination regimen.

CONTACTS

Investors:
Lee Roth
Burns McClellan
lroth@burnsmc.com
+1 (212) 300-8331

Media:
Robert Flamm, Ph.D. / Harrison Wong
Burns McClellan
rflamm@burnsmc.com / hwong@burnsmc.com
+1 (212) 300-8364 / +1 (212) 300-8316


