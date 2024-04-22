Antigua returning to Champaign

Apr. 21—CHAMPAIGN — The open spot on Brad Underwood's Illinois basketball coaching staff didn't stay open for long. Former assistant Orlando Antigua will return to Champaign as the Illini's associate head coach, pending approval by the UI Board of Trustees at its next meeting.

"We are beyond thrilled to welcome Orlando back to our program," Underwood said in an official release. "The addition of him to our staff is the latest step in elevating Illinois Basketball as we continue to compete for championships. Orlando is held in the highest regard in our profession and someone I have tremendous trust in.

"Coaching, recruiting, player development, player relationships; he is the complete package. Orlando helped us win a lot of games and cut down nets the last time around, something he has done throughout his career. We aspire to do more of that together in Champaign in the years ahead."

Antigua spent the previous three seasons at Kentucky — his second stint in Lexington, Ky., with John Calipari. Antigua was on Underwood's initial staff at Illinois and coached in Champaign for four seasons, from 2017-21, helping turn the program around. The Illini went 24-7 in his final season in Champaign, with a Big Ten tournament title and a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament.

Antigua spent 2 1/2 seasons as head coach at South Florida before being hired at Illinois. He had other assistant coaching stops at Kentucky and Memphis with Calipari and at his alma mater, Pittsburgh. Antigua also coached the Dominican Republic national team from 2013-15.

Underwood had an opening on his coaching staff with Chester Frazier's departure for West Virginia. The former Illinois guard essentially took two players with him to Morgantown, W.Va., with Sencire Harris and Amani Hansberry committing to the Mountaineers on Sunday after taking official visits.