Antigua on Illini return: First time around was ‘special’

WCIA — One of the original members of Brad Underwood’s first staff is back in Champaign.

“We’re really excited to be back,” Orlando Antigua said, who was named Associate Head Coach on Sunday. The things we were able to do the first time around were special.”

Three seasons after leaving the Illini for a second stint at Kentucky under John Calipari, the decision to bring Antigua back to Illinois came naturally with the Wildcats head coach moving on to Arkansas this offseason.

“Brad and I have had a strong relationship for many years prior to even when I was coaching at South Florida,” Antigua said. “I would run into him on the road and try to pick his brain on different defenses and offensive philosophies. Our relationship and our friendship goes deep.”

“I think it was the continued success of this program,” Underwood said. “The relationship that he and I have kept throughout and he’s not just a colleague, he’s a very good friend.”

In the time since his departure, the Illinois program has added two Big Ten titles, 72 total wins, and a trip to the second weekend of the NCAA Tournament. Underwood is excited to have a player developer of Antigua’s caliber back on staff.

“I say all the time we’re a development program,” Underwood said. “I think the job that O did with Kofi and Giorgi in developing those guys was remarkable.”

With no time to waste getting settled, the portal is open and active, these coaches look for the final pieces to build their vision or what Illinois basketball is capable of.

“You got an unbelievable coach, unbelievable fanbase, you’re able to recruit the top players in the country,” Antigua said. “When you get to the tournament and you’re able to get a little bit of an advantage with that to get to the last weekend of the tournament.”

