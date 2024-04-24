Antigua back in C-U to help Illini chase national title

Apr. 24—CHAMPAIGN — Orlando Antigua got into town Monday for the start of his second stint with the Illinois men's basketball program.

Antigua had continued following the Illini even after he left to return to Kentucky ahead of the 2021-22 season. Watched as Illinois continued to win at a high level both in the Big Ten and on the national stage.

But Monday was the first time he'd seen Ubben Basketball Complex in all its renovated glory.

"I was sitting with (director of basketball operations Joey Biggs) and (strength and conditioning coach Adam Fletcher) and was thinking, 'Man, do you remember all the hours we talked about what we would like in this building. This and this and that,'" Antigua said Tuesday. "Now to see it live and in effect is impressive."

The $40 million expansion and renovation isn't all that's new about Illinois basketball since Antigua made the decision to return to Kentucky and work for John Calipari again. The Illini won 72 games, shared a regular-season Big Ten championship, won another Big Ten tournament title and reached the Elite Eight for the first time in nearly two decades in the interim.

Success that doesn't surprise Antigua. He was there at the start of Brad Underwood's rebuild in 2017. Saw Illinois earn a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament at the end of his first stint as an assistant in 2021.

Now, he's back as associate head coach and with bigger goals that fall in line with what Underwood wants for the program.

"He felt like winning a national championship is within the realm here and is on the same mission as I am in terms of being able to do that," Underwood said.

Antigua sees that potential in Illinois' basketball future for several reasons. Underwood's presence tops the list. So does the fan base. Not to mention the ability to land top-level talent.

"It's not surprising what's been happening because it had started to head that way," Antigua said. "Brad's a phenomenal coach, an unbelievable motivator and a great recruiter. Now you add the support of the fan base, the excitement that's in the state and now across the country. It was no surprise it was going to continue to go that way."

A far cry from the state of the program when Antigua was first hired in 2017. Illinois never finished higher than seventh in the Big Ten in five seasons under John Groce and was facing four years without an NCAA tournament berth when a change was made.

Antigua arrived in Champaign seven years ago only able to sell Underwood's dream of what Illinois basketball could be. Now, he can sell what Illinois basketball has become in the last half decade with five seasons with at least 20 wins and five top-five finishes in the Big Ten.

"I just want to make sure I don't screw it up," Antigua quipped. "My job is to come in and try to be supportive of the work the guys have done here. Coach has done a great job of putting together an incredible staff. Guys who work. Guys who have incredible relationships and develop players. I just want to come in and be supportive of that."

Underwood's goal even seven years ago was a national championship. It took a pair of sub-.500 seasons at the front end of the rebuild to right the ship, including a record 21 losses in the 2018-19 season, but the Illinois coach believes he's had a program capable of competing for that national title for several seasons.

"We proved we could be that when we were a No. 1 seed," Underwood said. "We're playing a national schedule. I think TV loves us. We're selling out every night. We're creating an atmosphere. I think our brand is exciting when you've got a top offense."

Underwood sees bringing Antigua back to Champaign as the another piece to that national championship chase. Antigua's abilities as a coach and background of developing big men are part of the equation.

The biggest piece, though? It's Antigua's connections and ability to acquire talent. Notable for this particular rebuilt Illinois team that still has four open scholarships available ahead of the 2024-25 season.

"He's one of the great, great connectors of people," Underwood said. "A guy that has proven his worth in terms of what he's done recruiting at every stop along the way. ... He's got a worldwide network. He's got an ability to recruit high-quality players and connections to do that throughout the country and throughout the world. When you're trying to win a national championship — as proven by UConn, they're going to have five to six guys drafted this year — you better have really good players. And that's the goal here."